Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Has $61,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 81.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $129.00 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $132.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.05.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

