Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 1,316.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 57.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $157.05 on Wednesday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $145.79 and a 52-week high of $201.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 0.20.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

