Landstar System (LSTR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect Landstar System to post earnings of $2.74 per share for the quarter. Landstar System has set its Q1 guidance at $2.70-2.80 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Landstar System to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $143.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.97. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $139.12 and a 12-month high of $188.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

LSTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.43.

In other news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 429,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,891,000 after acquiring an additional 292,661 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 232,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,684,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 193,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,695,000 after buying an additional 14,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 35.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,211,000 after buying an additional 40,365 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,756,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

