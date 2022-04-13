Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Short Interest Update

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, an increase of 227.1% from the March 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of LEMIF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.39. 31,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,010. Leading Edge Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38.

Leading Edge Materials Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It focuses on Woxna Graphite and Norra Karr REE projects. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Corporate Canada, Mineral Operations Sweden, Mineral Operations Finland, and Mineral Operations Romania.

