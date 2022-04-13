Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Short Interest Update

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, an increase of 227.1% from the March 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of LEMIF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.39. 31,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,010. Leading Edge Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.38.
Leading Edge Materials Company Profile
