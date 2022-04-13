Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFTRU) Holdings Lowered by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC trimmed its position in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFTRU – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC’s holdings in Lefteris Acquisition were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get Lefteris Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:LFTRU traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.94. 301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lefteris Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lefteris Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.