Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEJU opened at $0.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64. Leju has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leju stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,442 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Leju were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 391 cities and various mobile applications.

