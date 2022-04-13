Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
FINMY opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. Leonardo has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $5.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.92.
Leonardo Company Profile (Get Rating)
