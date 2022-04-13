Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

FINMY opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. Leonardo has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $5.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.92.

Leonardo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, executive and private transport, medical and rescue services, security services, energy services, and utility, as well as provides support and training services.

