Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY – Get Rating) dropped 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 6,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.07.

Get Leoni alerts:

About Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY)

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leoni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leoni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.