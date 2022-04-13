Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY – Get Rating) dropped 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.40. Approximately 550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 6,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.07.
About Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY)
