Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.500-$1.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.40 billion-$6.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.45 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on LEVI. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.08.

Shares of NYSE LEVI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.90. 6,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,856,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

In related news, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $682,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 14,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $316,425.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,124 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 162,731 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 116,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 851,104 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $21,303,000 after acquiring an additional 102,701 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,605 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 69,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,162 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $39,228,000 after purchasing an additional 61,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 80,412 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

