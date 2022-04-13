LHT Market Capitalization Achieves $108,422.70 (LHT)

LHT (LHT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. LHT has a total market capitalization of $108,422.70 and $6.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LHT has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LHT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00010429 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00007500 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000754 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT (LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

