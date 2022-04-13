Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.22.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LTH shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Time Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000.

NYSE LTH traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.53. 356,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,466. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.62. Life Time Group has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $360.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.93 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Life Time Group will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

