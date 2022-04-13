Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

LTBR opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.92. Lightbridge has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The company has a market cap of $82.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 3.15.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The energy company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $995,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lightbridge by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 9,224 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lightbridge by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 15,267 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lightbridge by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lightbridge by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 5.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightbridge Company Profile

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops nuclear fuel technology under the Lightbridge Fuel name. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

