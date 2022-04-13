Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
LTBR opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.92. Lightbridge has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The company has a market cap of $82.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 3.15.
Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The energy company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter.
Lightbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops nuclear fuel technology under the Lightbridge Fuel name. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.
