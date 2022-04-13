Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $127.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $119.68 and a twelve month high of $148.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.94 and its 200-day moving average is $134.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $844.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln Electric by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

