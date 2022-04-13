Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Holdings Decreased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lincoln National by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Lincoln National by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 22,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in Lincoln National by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Lincoln National by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 36,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on LNC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

Shares of LNC opened at $63.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.99. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.41 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.57 and its 200-day moving average is $69.22.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Lincoln National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.