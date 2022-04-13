Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV) Short Interest Up 2,856.8% in March

Livewire Ergogenics Inc. (OTCMKTS:LVVV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,100 shares, an increase of 2,856.8% from the March 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,885,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:LVVV opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. Livewire Ergogenics has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.03.
About Livewire Ergogenics
