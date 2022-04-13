London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Lowered to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have GBX 8,600 ($112.07) price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded London Stock Exchange Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group to GBX 9,050 ($117.93) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8,825.00.

OTCMKTS:LNSTY opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. London Stock Exchange Group has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $29.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.59.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

