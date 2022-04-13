Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Now Covered by Exane BNP Paribas

Stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

LCID has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of 35.67.

LCID stock opened at 21.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 25.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is 33.07. Lucid Group has a 12 month low of 16.12 and a 12 month high of 57.75. The company has a current ratio of 16.43, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.26 by -0.11. The company had revenue of 26.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 59.87 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 633.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

