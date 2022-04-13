Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucid Group Inc. is an automotive company which specializes in electric cars. Lucid Group Inc., formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp IV, is headquartered in Newark, California. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of 35.67.

NASDAQ:LCID opened at 21.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 16.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is 33.07. Lucid Group has a 52 week low of 16.12 and a 52 week high of 57.75.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.26 by -0.11. The business had revenue of 26.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 59.87 million. The business’s revenue was up 633.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LCID. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 255.6% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

