Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.380-$1.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.150-$9.350 EPS.

LULU opened at $376.16 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $278.00 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The stock has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.55.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $435.44.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobam bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $395,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

