Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Position Lowered by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,910 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,377,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,678,000 after purchasing an additional 680,005 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 43.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,060,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433,554 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,467,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,365,000 after acquiring an additional 73,768 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,382,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,084,000 after acquiring an additional 81,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 5,605,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,449,000 after acquiring an additional 52,593 shares during the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

