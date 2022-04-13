LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $12.13 Million Stock Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,405 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises 5.0% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $12,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 371.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period.

ISTB traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $48.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,626. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.94. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.96 and a 12 month high of $51.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%.

