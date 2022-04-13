LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 1.0% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $929,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $154.85. 2,301,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,046,683. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $144.38 and a twelve month high of $164.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.88.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

