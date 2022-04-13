MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 11.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 908.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 186,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 6.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $8.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.77. MacroGenics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The company has a market cap of $509.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.14.

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.12). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 260.97% and a negative return on equity of 67.34%. The business had revenue of $14.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MGNX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.73.

MacroGenics Company Profile (Get Rating)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.