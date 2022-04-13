MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . 11,496 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 502,389 shares.The stock last traded at $17.34 and had previously closed at $16.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on MAG Silver from $22.00 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Scotiabank lowered MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$30.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAG Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 217.53 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAG. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 4,614.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in MAG Silver by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Condire Management LP bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

