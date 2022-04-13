Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised Maiden from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.
Shares of MHLD stock opened at $2.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.87. Maiden has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Maiden Company Profile (Get Rating)
Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.
