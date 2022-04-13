Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Maiden from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Maiden alerts:

Shares of MHLD stock opened at $2.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.87. Maiden has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHLD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Maiden by 294.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 30,066 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Maiden by 262.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 14,471 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Maiden by 42.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 36,939 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Maiden in the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Maiden in the third quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 26.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maiden Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.