Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 267 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Exelon by 6.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,043,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,261,000 after purchasing an additional 872,516 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Exelon by 10.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,062,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,046,000 after acquiring an additional 82,842 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in Exelon by 3.2% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 14,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXC. Scotiabank cut shares of Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

In other news, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,018,854.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $175,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,070 shares of company stock worth $2,733,217. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

EXC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.05. 7,535,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,791,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.59. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $50.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 77.59%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

