Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $34,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 67.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $39,000. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.66.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $39.17. 42,585,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,346,230. The stock has a market cap of $315.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.46 and a 200-day moving average of $44.99. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

Bank of America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

