Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period.

VWO traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,534,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,918,598. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $55.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.15.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

