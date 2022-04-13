Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,012,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $498,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,984 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000.

NYSEARCA IYW traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $95.37. 304,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,764. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.16. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

