Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September accounts for about 1.1% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 15.5% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.87. 47,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,427. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.35. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a one year low of $30.43 and a one year high of $33.58.

