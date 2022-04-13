Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,964,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 188,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 16,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $19.56. 103,719,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,115,672. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $139.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.65.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

