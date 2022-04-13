Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 401 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF comprises 1.4% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 22,145 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 340.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 32,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 24,983 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $609,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FNCL traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.31. 355,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,773. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $49.40 and a 52-week high of $59.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.57.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.