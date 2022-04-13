Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth approximately $25,373,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,770,000. Smart Money Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,443,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 174,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 84,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 176.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 79,912 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PAUG stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $29.85. 1,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,952. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a 52 week low of $28.79 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.75.

