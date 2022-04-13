Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Price Target Raised to GBX 270 at Credit Suisse Group

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 240 ($3.13) to GBX 270 ($3.52) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 277 ($3.61) to GBX 301 ($3.92) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 260 ($3.39) to GBX 285 ($3.71) in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 280 ($3.65) to GBX 295 ($3.84) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.75.

Get Man Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:MNGPF opened at $3.18 on Monday. Man Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.