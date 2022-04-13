Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL) Declares Dividend of GBX 14

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from Manchester & London Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $7.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON MNL opened at GBX 447.92 ($5.84) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 463.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 532.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £180.38 million and a P/E ratio of 7.53. Manchester & London Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 408.36 ($5.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 638 ($8.31).

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc is a close-ended fund launched and managed by M&L Capital Management Limited. The fund primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies by employing a fundamental analysis.

