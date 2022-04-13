Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Short Interest Update

Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 74.4% from the March 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Mandalay Resources from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

MNDJF traded down 0.02 on Wednesday, reaching 2.92. The company had a trading volume of 19,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,156. Mandalay Resources has a 1 year low of 1.43 and a 1 year high of 3.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 2.32.

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company primarily holds 100% interests in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Björkdal gold mine located in Västerbotten County in northern Sweden.

