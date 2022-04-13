Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MARPS opened at $7.30 on Monday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.23.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 69.94% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Get Rating ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,914 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.55% of Marine Petroleum Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, the company had an overriding royalty interest in 55 oil and natural gas leases covering approximately 199,868 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

