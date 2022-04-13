Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ MARPS opened at $7.30 on Monday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.23.
Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 69.94% and a return on equity of 55.32%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter.
About Marine Petroleum Trust (Get Rating)
Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, the company had an overriding royalty interest in 55 oil and natural gas leases covering approximately 199,868 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS)
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.