Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.60.

In other news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 6,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total transaction of $993,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total value of $155,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VAC opened at $142.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.34 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $133.49 and a 12-month high of $183.35.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.53%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

