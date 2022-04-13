Marten Transport (MRTN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect Marten Transport to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $266.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.20 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Marten Transport to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTN traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,999. Marten Transport has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $19.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is 23.08%.

In other Marten Transport news, EVP John H. Turner sold 9,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $174,767.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $59,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,324 shares of company stock valued at $526,179. 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Marten Transport by 698.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 176,378 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 149,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 40,310 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 117,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 53,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

