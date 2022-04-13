MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) fell 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $78.08 and last traded at $78.16. 9,191 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 668,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.28.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.89 and its 200 day moving average is $89.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in MasTec by 180.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,707,890 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $416,460,000 after buying an additional 3,030,445 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,287,000. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 210.7% in the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 859,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,127,000 after buying an additional 582,618 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MasTec during the fourth quarter worth about $50,038,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 89.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,272,000 after purchasing an additional 313,074 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec Company Profile (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

