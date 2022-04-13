Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.54.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTTR shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Matterport from $38.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Matterport from $26.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Matterport from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of MTTR opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.90. Matterport has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $37.60.

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $27.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.14 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Matterport will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $132,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTTR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter worth about $633,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the third quarter worth about $274,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the third quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, HC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the third quarter worth about $567,000. 33.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitizing and indexing the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

