Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $812.06

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 812.06 ($10.58) and traded as low as GBX 760 ($9.90). Mattioli Woods shares last traded at GBX 770 ($10.03), with a volume of 3,469 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,014 ($13.21) target price on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Mattioli Woods from GBX 1,014 ($13.21) to GBX 969 ($12.63) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Mattioli Woods alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £392.57 million and a P/E ratio of -3,850.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 780.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 812.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) per share. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Mattioli Woods’s dividend payout ratio is -105.00%.

In other Mattioli Woods news, insider Ian Thomas Mattioli sold 185,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.42), for a total transaction of £1,486,048 ($1,936,471.20).

About Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW)

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers self-invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mattioli Woods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattioli Woods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.