McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $249.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.72.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.50.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

