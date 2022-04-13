McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Increased to $270.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Argus increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Northcoast Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $280.50.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $249.17 on Tuesday. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.72. The company has a market capitalization of $185.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 4.8% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.0% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,158 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spring Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,432,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

