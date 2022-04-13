McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Given New $370.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $292.00 to $370.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on MCK. TheStreet upgraded shares of McKesson from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of McKesson from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $333.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $291.38.

NYSE MCK opened at $322.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. McKesson has a 1 year low of $180.41 and a 1 year high of $329.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $288.27 and its 200 day moving average is $248.51.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 23.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,857. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

