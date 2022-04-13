MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.12% of MDU Resources Group worth $7,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2,547.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MDU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $35.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.68.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.13). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.77%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

