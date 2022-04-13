MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $203.94

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.94 and traded as low as $195.03. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien shares last traded at $203.32, with a volume of 511 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.12.
MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)
