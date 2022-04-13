Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Price Target Cut to $92.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Meritage Homes from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Meritage Homes from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.38.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes stock opened at $79.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $75.56 and a 52 week high of $125.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.30.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.21. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 24.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $38,833.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 13,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $1,414,565.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,246 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 59.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 886.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meritage Homes (Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.