Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Price Target Cut to $92.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Meritage Homes from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Meritage Homes from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.38.
Meritage Homes stock opened at $79.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $75.56 and a 52 week high of $125.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.30.
In other Meritage Homes news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $38,833.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 13,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total value of $1,414,565.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,246 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 59.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 886.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Meritage Homes (Get Rating)
Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meritage Homes (MTH)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.