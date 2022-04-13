Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $54.71

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.71 and traded as high as $58.05. Metro shares last traded at $58.04, with a volume of 298 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTRAF shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Metro from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Metro from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.17.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.27.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

