MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of MGM China stock remained flat at $$6.83 during trading on Wednesday. MGM China has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90.
