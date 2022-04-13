MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the March 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of MGM China stock remained flat at $$6.83 during trading on Wednesday. MGM China has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.90.

Get MGM China alerts:

About MGM China (Get Rating)

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGM China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.